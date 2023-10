JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA (WNCT) — The fourth and final supermoon of the year was visible from Rand Airport in the suburbs of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, September 29.

Footage posted to X by user @ShaielBhim shows the moon in a reddish tone as it rose up above the Rand Airport located in Germiston, South Africa.

The supermoon was visible around the world, including Hong Kong, Nepal, and Colorado.