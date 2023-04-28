Legoland Windsor Resort in England has created two scenes imagining the upcoming coronation of King Charles III made entirely out of Legos. One shows the monarch and Queen Consort on the balcony of Buckingham Palace surrounded by fans outside the gates, while the second displays a miniature concert in front of Windsor Castle planned for the day after the coronation. The creation will be on display in Windsor through November 2023.
Lego version of King Charles’ coronation on display in England
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
