Keepers at the Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, England, arranged a “cracking treat” for its lemurs, rhinos, and wolverines, who woke up to an “Easter eggstravaganza” on Thursday, April 6, footage shows.

Video from Whipsnade Zoo shows endangered ring-tailed lemurs enjoying papier-mache eggs filled with their “favourite sweet potato treats,” while wolverines Puff and Fi tore up two Easter pinatas “stuffed with their favourite meaty snacks.”

Footage also shows a greater one-horned rhino named Behan discovering snacks amongst brightly painted Easter boxes.

“The Easter excitement across the country offers us a great opportunity to create enriching animal activities, while also being an engaging and colourful way for our younger visitors to learn about different species and their unique skills,” said Whipsnade Zoo’s Animal Manager Matthew Webb.

Credit: Whipsnade Zoo via Storyful