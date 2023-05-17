OREGON (WNCT) — Aislin, Holy, and Gizmo the ring-tailed lemurs were spotted snacking on some fresh camellia blossoms at the Oregon Zoo recently.
The zoo said the flowers were grown on the zoo grounds.
Video credit: CBS News
by: CBS News, Courtney Layton
Posted:
Updated:
by: CBS News, Courtney Layton
Posted:
Updated:
OREGON (WNCT) — Aislin, Holy, and Gizmo the ring-tailed lemurs were spotted snacking on some fresh camellia blossoms at the Oregon Zoo recently.
The zoo said the flowers were grown on the zoo grounds.
Video credit: CBS News
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now