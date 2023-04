Lightning flashed across the sky above Sutherland on Thursday, April 6, as thunderstorms impacted Virginia.

Footage from Ryan Rogers, which he said was filmed at approximately 8 pm on Thursday, shows bolts of lightning streaking across the sky. Thunderstorms also impacted Maryland and Delaware.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storms had died down by Friday morning.

Credit: Ryan Rogers via Storyful