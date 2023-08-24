MASURY, O.H. (WNCT) — A “wide variety” of severe weather hit parts of eastern Ohio on Wednesday, August 23, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Heavy rain was causing flash flooding in areas of Lake and Cuyahoga counties, the weather service said. Other areas had reported hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes.

Xavier Lowe said he captured this video as he drove on Route 62 in Masury, near Ohio’s state border with Pennsylvania.

A flood watch was in effect for Masury through Friday morning, according to the NWS.