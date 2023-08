NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WNCT) — Lightning illuminated parts of New York City in the early hours of Sunday, August 13, as severe storms rolled through the tri-state area.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @NYCRobyn, who said they filmed it from their home in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The thunderstorms caused mass power outages in parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Sunday, local media reported.

Credit: @NYCRobyn via Storyful