LORENA, T.X. (WNCT) — Lightning flashed above Lorena on Friday, May 5, as a series of severe thunderstorms swept over Central Texas.

The thunderstorms biggest threats included high winds, hail, and possible flash flooding, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Severe weather was also expected in the state on Staurday, according to the NWS.

This footage was filmed by Rob Hall who said it shows lightning in Lorena, south of Waco, on Friday night.