Lightning streaked across the northern Utah sky on Thursday, August 3, as thunderstorms affected the state for the second day in a row.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for communities south of Salt Lake City, alerting residents of strong winds and the possibility of hail. Draper City, a Salt Lake City suburb, suffered severe flooding as a result of the storm, local officials said.

This slow-motion footage was tweeted by @SaucedbySally, who said it shows lightning flashing in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Credit: @SaucedbySally via Storyful