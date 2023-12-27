MONARTO, Australia (Storyful) — Four African lion cubs made their debut at South Australia’s Monarto Safari Park, the zoo announced on Friday, December 22.

The “curious cubs” explored their habitat for the first time under the “watchful eye of mum Husani and aunties Makena and Nia,” Monarto Safari Park said in a press release.

Lion keeper Alli Quinn said the cubs’ personalities are starting to shine through.

“They’ve all got unique personalities, the little boy is very chilled while the three girls are feisty and have a lot of attitude!” Quinn said.

“They have been providing a lot of entertainment for keepers, playing and learning about life in the pride, and now the cubs are out and about we can’t wait for the public to meet them!”