BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WNCT) — Two people were killed after a car crashed into a sidewalk in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood on Monday, March 20, according to news reports.

Local news reported that five other people were injured in the crash.

Security footage from the 18th Ave Convenience Smoke Shop shows a white car colliding with another vehicle before crashing onto the sidewalk.

According to other news reports, the driver, who lost control of his vehicle, was taken into custody at the scene.

Credit: 18th Ave Convenience Smoke Shop via Storyful