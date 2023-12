Rain turned to snow in Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, December 19.

The wintry scene was captured on video by X user @TahoeVibe.

The mix of rain and snow is expected to persist all week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels” on roads in the area, Caltrans advised.

Credit: Millicent Meng/TahoeVibe via Storyful