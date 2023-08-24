TENERIFE (WNCT) — Crowds gathered in Tenerife showed their appreciation for the efforts of firefighters on August 23, as officials said a major fire on the island was being brought under control.

Footage posted by @Atria36529876 on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the applause as firefighting planes fly overhead. The source wrote: “There are no words to thank each and every person who is actively fighting against this giant.”

The Government of the Canary Islands said the fire had affected 14,751 hectares (around 36,450 acres), while evacuation orders were lifted.

Credit: @Atria36529876 via Storyful