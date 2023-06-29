Animals at London Zoo beat the Pride month heat by enjoying some themed ice pops, London Zoo said on June 28.

The zoo’s footage shows gorillas, lemurs, and a squirrel monkey cooling off with rainbow-colored ice treats, which were provided to them as part of London Zoo’s Pride celebrations.

The gorillas were given ice pops flavored with different fruit teas, with silverback Kiburi, who joined the zoo last year as part of a breeding program for the critically endangered species, wasting no time in tucking into the cabbage green layer of his treat.

Meanwhile the zoo’s ring-tailed lemurs licked and picked at their frozen heart-shaped ice pops, and the squirrel monkeys swung from tree to tree to retrieve the peas, sweetcorn, and beetroot encased in their treats, London Zoo said.

London has been experiencing its hottest June on record, according to the Met Office, meaning the animals had the perfect excuse to enjoy their ice pops.

Credit: London Zoo via Storyful