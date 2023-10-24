Keepers at London Zoo have carved pumpkins for some of their 14,000 animal residents to enjoy as a pre-Halloween treat, the zoo said, sharing footage on October 23.

Video shows London Zoo’s Galapagos tortoises, Sumatran tiger cubs, okapis, and a Komodo dragon enjoying their treats.

The zoo’s “tiger teens,” Zac and Crispin, were tasked with following a cinnamon and nutmeg scent trail through their habitat, Tiger Territory, toward “a petrifying pile of giant gourds,” London Zoo said.

Komodo dragon Kahleesi was given “a meat-filled pumpkin of her own,” while Galapagos tortoises Polly, Dolly, and Priscilla, and okapis Oni and Ede, chowed down on jack-o-lanterns.

The zoo said many of the pumpkins were harvested from its own community garden.

Credit: London Zoo via Storyful