OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (WNCT) — Police in Oklahoma City were dispatched to a different style of job on March 27 after a horse was sighted wandering alone on the street.
Jennifer Beddoe, who filmed the video, was working at Sunnyside Dinner when she noticed the horse casually walk past a Mexican restaurant and then across a carpark near South West 89th and Western.
In the video, a police car is seen reversing and then slowly following the animal.
Beddoe joked the horse must have “needed a margarita and a pedi! Best way to start a relaxing day!”
Credit: Jennifer Beddoe via Storyful