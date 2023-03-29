OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (WNCT) — Police in Oklahoma City were dispatched to a different style of job on March 27 after a horse was sighted wandering alone on the street.

Jennifer Beddoe, who filmed the video, was working at Sunnyside Dinner when she noticed the horse casually walk past a Mexican restaurant and then across a carpark near South West 89th and Western.

In the video, a police car is seen reversing and then slowly following the animal.

Beddoe joked the horse must have “needed a margarita and a pedi! Best way to start a relaxing day!”

Credit: Jennifer Beddoe via Storyful