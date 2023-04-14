Sheriff’s deputies helped reunite an emu with its owner after the animal escaped a property in Jackson, Ohio, on April 12, and showed up in a neighbor’s yard.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said the resident called at 11:40 am Wednesday and told police she had seen the emu twice and didn’t know where it came from.

Body-worn camera footage from Sgt Jason Wilson captured the scene as he and Deputy Jesse Reynolds tried to corral the large bird.

The JCSO said a deputy identified the emu’s owner who then arrived at the property with food to lure the emu back home.

An hour later, the emu was safe and back with its owner, the police report said.

