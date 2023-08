EMOTIONAL REUNION: A family was reunited with their lost dog Ryder in El Cajon, California, on July 20. The San Diego Humane Society said the 9-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix went missing from his family’s home in Las Vegas on July 3 and was brought into their El Cajon Campus 330 miles away as a stray on July 17. The organization added that Ryder was microchipped, which allowed them to easily find and contact his owner.