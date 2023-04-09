CIDRA, PUERTO RICO (WNCT) — Residents of the mountains of Cidra, Puerto Rico, awoke Saturday morning, April 8, to low-hanging clouds accompanying flood warnings as a storm system moved across most of the island.

Norma Ortiz Rodriguez shared footage from what she called a “beautiful and cold sunrise” Saturday morning in Cidra.

The National Weather Service extended an urban and small stream flood advisory for the Cidra and Cayey area.

In southeastern parts of the island like Arroyo and Guayama, flash flooding forced the closure of roads and stranded drivers.

Credit: Norma Ortiz Rodriguez via Storyful