LONDON (Storyful) — A CCTV camera captured the moment a car narrowly avoided being smashed by a falling tree in a town southeast of London on Tuesday, January 2.

This video was posted to X by Phil Porter, who said it was captured by his CCTV camera at his home in Bexleyheath. The car was “seconds away from being hit by the falling tree,” Porter said on X, further commenting that it was a “lucky escape” for the car.

Storm Henk brought heavy rain and strong winds to southern England on Tuesday, as UK weather officials warned of winds reaching up to 80 mph in some areas.

Credit: Phil Porter via Storyful