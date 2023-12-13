A pair of rescued brown bear cubs named Tim and Jess made their public debut at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago on Monday, December 11, the zoo said.

The pair of orphaned cubs, who are brother and sister, arrived from Anchorage on November 3 in a collaborative effort with the Alaska Zoo and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The zoo estimated the bears were approximately 10 months old and 150 pounds each when they arrived.

“Since arriving at Brookfield Zoo, the bears received physical examinations and have been becoming familiar with their new home behind the scenes and the animal care staff,” the zoo said in a press release.

Footage shows the fluffy siblings’ emerge from their new home at the zoo on Monday. The pair can be seen between 10 am and 3 pm, the zoo said.

Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful