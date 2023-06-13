A 24-year-old British man attempted to scale the world’s sixth tallest building with his bare hands in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. A fire department official said South Korean authorities forced him into a maintenance cradle on the 73rd floor of the 123-story Lotte World Tower. British media also reported he was previously jailed in 2019 for climbing the Shard building in London.
Man attempts to climb world’s sixth tallest building with no ropes
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
