A man was killed and 21 people were injured when a strong earthquake struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday, May 5, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The earthquake hit at around 2:40 pm, and measured a magnitude 6.2, according to the US Geological Survey. It was reported as 6.5 by Japanese media.

The man who died was 65 years old and fell from a ladder in Suzu City, NHK reported.

Footage posted to Twitter shows store shelves shaking. The video was taken in Noto, according to the source.

Credit: @TestMizuki via Storyful