JOYFUL FINISH: A man proposed to his girlfriend at the finish line after they competed in races at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday (8/24). Dominik Cerny from Slovakia waited until Hana Burzalova completed the women’s 35km race walk final to get down on one knee. Cerny came in 19th in his race as a personal best, while Burlazova finished 28th in the women’s competition with a season’s best.
Man proposes to girlfriend on the finish line at World Athletics Championships
by: CBS News
Posted:
Updated:
