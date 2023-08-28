JOYFUL FINISH: A man proposed to his girlfriend at the finish line after they competed in races at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday (8/24). Dominik Cerny from Slovakia waited until Hana Burzalova completed the women’s 35km race walk final to get down on one knee. Cerny came in 19th in his race as a personal best, while Burlazova finished 28th in the women’s competition with a season’s best.