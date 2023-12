ORANGE CITY, Fla. (Storyful) — A group of manatees at Florida’s Blue Spring State Park was captured playing with loose branches and palm fronds after high winds in the area blew debris into their water on Sunday, December 17.

This footage, captured by underwater webcams belonging to the Save the Manatees Club, shows the large animals playing with and chomping on palm fronds.

“The manatees seemed to have a blast!” the club said on X.