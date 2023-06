Crowds gathered on the streets of Manhattan in New York on Tuesday, May 30, as a “Manhattanhenge” sunset glowed for a second night.

The popular phenomenon occurs twice a year on two consecutive days, when the sun sets in alignment with the city’s street grid.

This footage shows onlookers on West 42nd street trying to get a good view of the spectacle while bus and taxi drivers honk their horns.

The sunset was forecast to take place again on July 11 and 12.

Credit: @ojamoja via Storyful