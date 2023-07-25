Marine scientists released over 350 endangered seahorses as part of a conservation effort at Chowder Bay, Sydney, on July 18.

The release is part of The Sydney Seahorse Project which aims to conserve the population of the endangered White’s seahorse, a medium-sized seahorse endemic to the Eastern coast of Australia.

The decline in population of the species in Eastern Australia can largely be attributed to the loss of natural habitat such as sponges and soft coral in the area, according to reports by the Department of Primary Industries.

The released seahorses have been tagged, which enables researchers to monitor their survival and reproductive activities in the wild, the Sydney Institute of Marine Science said.

The project is a collaboration between the Sydney Institute of Marine Science, the University of Technology Sydney, and the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries.

Credit: Sydney Institute of Marine Science via Storyful