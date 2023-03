Snow reached up to three feet in parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, March 14, as a late-winter nor’easter blew through the region, and for one dog, it was more than enough.

Footage by photographer Lauren McConihay shows her dog Hugo briefly out in the snow in Sterling. Hugo initially seems enthused as he sticks his face into the white stuff, but his owner’s suggestion that he “go potty” is met with a swift about turn and retreat to the house.

Credit: @lmcconihay via Storyful