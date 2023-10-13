GARGANTUAN GOURD: A pumpkin from Minnesota set a new world record during the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday (10/9). Travis Gienger’s massive gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,749 pounds and measured 7.5 feet wide. Gienger, who also took the top prize in 2022, will receive $9 per pound, plus an additional $30,000 for setting the new world record, bringing his total winnings to $54,741.