“A dead 52-foot fin whale” washed ashore between San Diego’s Pacific Beach and Mission Beach on Sunday, December 10.

According to FOX5 San Diego, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it received calls regarding the beached whale early on Sunday morning.

Video filmed by Peter Lubczynski and posted on X on Sunday shows crews attempting to move the bloodied whale carcass using bulldozers.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the animal was eventually moved into the ocean using “a bulldozer, a jet ski, and a boat.

Credit: Peter Lubczynski via Storyful