A glowing meteor lit up the sky over southeastern Louisiana early Friday morning, July 14, according to reports.

Ring doorbell camera footage posted by Jessica Jester Grabert captures the view from her home in Gretna.

The American Meteorological Society recorded at least 29 reports of fireball sightings in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas on Friday morning.

Credit: Jessica Jester Grabert via Storyful