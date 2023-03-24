MIDDLEVILLE, M.I. (WNCT) — High school students in central Michigan chose an alternative form of transportation to get to class on Thursday, March 23.

Footage posted to Facebook shows students of Thornapple Kellogg High School driving tractors around the school grounds on Thursday. According to the school, it was part of their annual ‘Farmer Day’ and coincided with National Agriculture Week, now in its 50th year, which raises public awareness of agriculture’s vital role in US society.

“We love seeing these tractors – of all shapes, sizes and colors! Such a good reminder of our background and the importance of agriculture,” the school said.

Credit: TK Schools via Storyful