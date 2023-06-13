A 1.25-mile-long Pride flag was carried through Duval Street in Key West, Florida, on Sunday, June 11, 20 years after it was first unfurled in the city.

Footage by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows the flag at the head of Sunday’s Pride parade in Key West.

The “sea-to-sea” rainbow flag was originally unfurled down Duval Street in 2003, stretching from the the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. Its creator, Gilbert Baker, designed the original Pride flag in 1978. He died in 2017.

Sunday marked the culmination of three nights of celebrations in Key West, which included a laser show projecting a rainbow of light above Duval Street.

Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful