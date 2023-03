A waterfall in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was covered in snow and ice on Friday, March 10, as a winter storm was predicted to hit the area on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Footage captured by Saar Hodne shows conditions at Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis on Friday morning.

Snow would accumulate in the area starting on Saturday morning, with the highest totals expected in central parts of the state, the NWS added.

Credit: Saar Hodne via Storyful