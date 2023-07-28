A display of red-bellied piranhas returned to England’s Chester Zoo after a more than 30-year absence on Friday, July 28, the zoo said.

The zoo’s fish specialists said they hope the arrival of the 40 “misunderstood piranhas” will help them to dispel some myths and reset the fish’s fearsome stereotype.

According to the zoo, piranhas, often portrayed as bloodthirsty predators in blockbuster movies, are more inclined to scavenge for food rather than actively hunt and attack unsuspecting prey.

Hannah Tomas, Aquarium Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “The role they play in maintaining the balance of aquatic ecosystems is key and, without them, many other species that live in the same areas as them would be unable to thrive and survive.”

The piranhas, which are native to South America, can now be found inside the zoo’s Spirit of the Jaguar habitat in a special Latin American tank, showcasing the underwater world of the Amazon.

Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful