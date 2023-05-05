Cheetah mom Qailee and her three little cubs have ventured out of their den at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia for the first time, footage released on Friday, May 5, shows.

Qailee and her cubs are already famous in the cheetah world, as one of the three cubs was cross-fostered into Qailee’s litter shortly after being born in March, a first for Australian zoos.

Zoos SA said the cheetah was Africa’s most endangered big cat, classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Qailee and her cubs will stay near their den until the cubs, born in March, are around three months old. They will then join the zoo’s other cheetahs on display, Zoos SA said.

