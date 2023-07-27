PHOENIX, A.Z. (WNCT) — Officials issued air quality alerts for Maricopa County as severe thunderstorms kicked up dust in the Phoenix metro area overnight July 26 into July 27.

Susan Turner Hall posted this footage showing the dust storm affecting Bluegreen Vacations Cibola Vista Resort in Peoria on Wednesday. She also shared photos taken on Thursday morning showing damage caused to the resort’s pool area.

According to the National Weather Service, dust storms, or haboobs, “occur as a result of thunderstorm outflow winds.” Elsewhere in the Phoenix metropolitan area, residents reported downed trees, heavy rain, and lightning overnight Wednesday into Thursday as severe thunderstorms hit the region.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) warned air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Phoenix metropolitan area on Thursday, and said more storms could bring dust to the region again over the coming weekend.

Susan Turner Hall via Storyful