BUTTE, M.T. (WNCT) — An adorable pair of puppies in Montana were excited to experience snow for the first time as winter weather continued in the region on Tuesday, March 28.

This footage was posted to Facebook by Uptown Goldens, who said it was captured in Uptown Butte. The video shows six-week-old puppies Gremlin and Griffin playing and jumping in the snow on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the winter weather would cause slick road conditions in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Credit: Uptown Goldens via Storyful