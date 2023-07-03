The full moon was seen rising in San Juan Bautista, California, on the evening of Sunday, July 2, preceding the first supermoon event of the year.

Video shared by Eric Chu shows the bright, glowing moon rising over the ridge of a mountain.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to earth. NASA said the first supermoon of the year would officially occur on the morning of June 3, at 7:38am Eastern Daylight Time – when the moon is directly opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude.

Credit: @ericthomaschu via Storyful