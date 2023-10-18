More than 60 bushfires raged across the Australian state of New South Wales on Tuesday, October 17, with the coastal town of Kempsey hit for a second consecutive day, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said.

Drone footage here shows a wide column of smoke rising from the Willi Willi Road area, where more than 42 square miles of land are estimated to have burned so far, killing one man and leaving many fearing for their homes, according to a local report.

The RFS reported that 61 bushfires were burning across the state as of Tuesday evening, with 17 of them not yet contained, and about 700 firefighters and specialists deployed.

Credit: Fra Le via Storyful