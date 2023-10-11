Videos have shown several mosques reduced to rubble in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment of the enclave in response to the weekend attack by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

This footage, recorded by local journalist Mohammed Dahlan, shows the Al-Sousi and Yarmouk mosques, both in Gaza, completely destroyed.

Anadolu Agency reported on Monday that seven mosques, including Al-Sousi and Yarmouk, had been destroyed between Saturday and Monday.

At least 687 people were killed in the Gaza Strip by Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said more than 900 Israelis were dead.

Credit: Mohammed Dahlan via Storyful