A mother bird was toughing it out in her nest in a garden tree as heavy rain poured down in Florida on Sunday, July 16.

Twitter user @danmmeyer posted video of what he said was some needed rain in Tampa, with the footage zooming in to show the “mama bird …. hanging in there sitting on her eggs.”

The wet conditions were expected to continue into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Credit: @danmmeyer via Storyful