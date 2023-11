Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the “height of the eruptive column is estimated to be about 4500 m (14,763 feet) above sea level”.

Footage captured by Instagram user @bruno.wski shows molten lava illuminating the night sky.

In August, an ash cloud from an eruption caused chaos for travellers, with flights cancelled and delayed.

Credit: @bruno.wski via Storyful