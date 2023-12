Two adorable mountain lion cubs were seen teething on some lettuce recently, after their keeper introduced the produce to them for the first time, the Oakland Zoo said.

Video posted by the Oakland Zoo in California shows the two young animals, which the zoo told Storyful are twelve-week-old mountain lion cubs, pawing at and gnawing on heads of lettuce.

The zoo said lettuce is a good “low-calorie option” that gives them something to “bite and shred.”

Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful