LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WNCT) — Parts of Las Vegas, Nevada, flooded on Wednesday, August 23, as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area.

Multiple people were reported to be swept away in floodwaters, and at least two of them were missing, local news reported, citing police.

Monsoon rains were expected to affect the area again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

This footage by X user @vegastheo shows a person walking through several inches of rainwater along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night.

Credit: @vegastheo via Storyful