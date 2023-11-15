A “spunky” musk ox calf enjoyed her first fall at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, with her own pile of autumn leaves, footage shows.

These videos taken by keepers Piper and Russell shows two-month-old Willow diving headfirst into “her very first pile of maple leaves.”

The zoo wrote on Facebook: “Leaf it to Willow to redefine fall fun,” adding that the calf was “adorable and spunky.”

Willow was born on September 7 and is named after musk oxen’s favorite food, according to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful