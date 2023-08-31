LINCOLN, N.E. (WNCT) — A record-breaking number of people attended Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday, August 30, the Nebraska Cornhuskers said.

Nebraska Volleyball announced on Wednesday that a world record had been broken for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event, with a total of 92,003 fans recorded to have attended the game on Wednesday.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Lady Huskers played Omaha, and the Huskers won 4-0.

Footage released by Nebraska Volleyball showed different moments from the game, capturing a massive sea of red-clad spectators cheering and applauding enthusiastically on a historic day for women’s sports.

In a post regarding the game, Nebraska Volleyball wrote, “A day we’ll never forget. Be proud Husker Nation, we just did that. Good night and Go Big Red.”

The Huskers said in a separate online post: “The attendance of 92,003 set a record for the largest crowd to watch a women’s sporting event in the United States. The crowd of more than 92,000 also surpassed what is widely regarded as the world-record attendance for any women’s sporting event.”

The previous record of 91,648 was set in a UEFA Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, the Cornhuskers said.