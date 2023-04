Central Colorado saw what the National Weather Service (NWS) said could be the last of its heavy snow on Friday, April 28, as conditions are expected to warm up at the weekend.

Footage from @jcosrangerjason shows heavy snow falling in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Greetings from the lands of the never-ending winter,” he says in the video.

According to the NWS, the weather is due to warm up for the weekend.

Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful