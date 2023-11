Johannesburg was hit by golf ball-sized hail that damaged cars on Monday, November 13, local media said.

No fatalities or injuries were reported as a result of the hail, Times Live said.

Footage shared to X by Frank Hayward shows the big hail landing with a bounce on a lawn.

“In 46 years, I’ve never seen hail like this,” Hayward said.

Credit: Frank Hayward via Storyful