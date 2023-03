Utility crews worked to restore power to parts of New Hampshire on Thursday, March 16, after a powerful nor’easter storm brought as much as three feet of snow to the area.

By Thursday morning, local media reported more than 22,000 outages in the region, with the towns of Hillsborough, Peterborough, Chesterfield, Weare, and New Boston hardest hit.

Footage by Eric Bowden shows crews working in Peterborough on Thursday.

Credit: Eric Bowden via Storyful